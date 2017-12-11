Markets Live: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 10,300, Unitech, Bharti Airtel, SBI gain
BSE Sensex rises on Monday, while the Nifty trades near 10,300 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Highlights
- 10.30 am ISTMarket update
- 10.26 am ISTBharti Airtel shares rise 1.5%
- 10.19 am ISTIL&FS Engineering and Construction shares up 5%
- 10.13 am ISTMax India falls 5%
- 10.07 am ISTUltratech Cement shares rise 2%
- 10.01 am ISTSBI shares higher by 1.4%, Goldman Sachs upgrades stock to ‘buy’
- 9.55 am ISTJet Airways shares rise 2%
- 9.48 am ISTMarket update
- 9.45 am ISTUnitech shares hit 20% upper circuit
- 9.40 am ISTArvind shares rise 3%
- 9.35 am ISTRupee rises against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTAsian currencies trade higher
- 9.25 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 195 points in early session on Monday on continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads. The NSE Nifty also went past the 10,300-mark. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs1,243 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. A firming trend in Asia as investors cheered more records on Wall Street and strong US jobs data influenced sentiment, brokers said. Optimistic buying by participants ahead of industrial production and inflation numbers to be released later this week too supported the rally.Prominent gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, Wipro, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Lupin, Tata Motors, Coal India and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.73%.Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.04% and Shanghai Composite rose 0.40% in early trading today, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.51%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49% higher on Friday.
- 9.45 am IST Unitech shares hit 20% upper circuitUnitech Ltd hit 20% upper circuit for the second session after the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Friday sought to take control of the company over allegations of fund diversion. Following an MCA petition, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed its board, and allowed the government to name 10 directors to its board.
- 9.35 am IST Rupee rises against US dollarThe rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.40 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Friday’s close of 64.46. Read more
First Published: Mon, Dec 11 2017. 09 28 AM IST
Latest News »
Nepal’s Left alliance set for victory: What are the implications for India?
Deals Buzz: Bankers prepare to send nearly Rs1.8 trillion in loans to NCLT
Science suggests Facebook makes us more dismissive in arguments
US, South Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill
Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar