Last Modified: Mon, Dec 11 2017. 10 54 AM IST

Markets Live: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 10,300, Unitech, Bharti Airtel, SBI gain

BSE Sensex rises on Monday, while the Nifty trades near 10,300 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

Sensex and Nifty open higher on Monday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
Sensex and Nifty open higher on Monday. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 195 points in early session on Monday on continuous buying by domestic institutional investors amid strong global leads. The NSE Nifty also went past the 10,300-mark. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs1,243 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. A firming trend in Asia as investors cheered more records on Wall Street and strong US jobs data influenced sentiment, brokers said. Optimistic buying by participants ahead of industrial production and inflation numbers to be released later this week too supported the rally.Prominent gainers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, SBI, Wipro, ITC Ltd, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Ltd, Lupin, Tata Motors, Coal India and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.73%.Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.04% and Shanghai Composite rose 0.40% in early trading today, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.51%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49% higher on Friday.
  • 10.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex trades higher by 164.18 points, or 0.49%, to 33,414.48, while the Nifty 50 rises 47.35 points, or 0.46%, to 10,313.00.
  • 10.26 am IST Bharti Airtel shares rise 1.5%Bharti Airtel Ltd rises 1.5% to Rs534 after the company said it will provide mobile connectivity in 2,100 uncovered villages and on national highways in north-eastern states in next 18 months.
  • 10.19 am IST IL&FS Engineering and Construction shares up 5%IL& FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd rises 5% to Rs54 after the company said it got order worth Rs215.79 crore from Gail India.
  • 10.13 am IST Max India falls 5%Max India Ltd falls 5% to Rs128.65 after the Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors.
  • 10.07 am IST Ultratech Cement shares rise 2%Ultratech Cement Ltd rises 2% to Rs4,225.85 after the company said it will set up 3.5 mtpa integrated cement plant at Pali, Rajasthan with investment of Rs1,850 crore.
  • 10.01 am IST SBI shares higher by 1.4%, Goldman Sachs upgrades stock to ‘buy’State Bank of India rises 1.4% to Rs317.40 after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” with target price at Rs396 a share.
  • 9.55 am IST Jet Airways shares rise 2%Jet Airways India Ltd rise 2% to Rs678.40 after Brokerage firm Edelweiss upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold” and increased its target price to Rs822 against Rs548 a share.
  • 9.48 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex trades higher by 162.18 points, or 0.49%, to 33,412.48, while the Nifty 50 rises 43.75 points, or 0.43%, to 10,309.40.
  • 9.45 am IST Unitech shares hit 20% upper circuitUnitech Ltd hit 20% upper circuit for the second session after the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Friday sought to take control of the company over allegations of fund diversion. Following an MCA petition, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed its board, and allowed the government to name 10 directors to its board.
  • 9.40 am IST Arvind shares rise 3%Arvind Ltd rises 3% to Rs444.40 after brokerage Edelweiss maintained its “buy” rating on the stock and kept its target price at Rs493 a share.
  • 9.35 am IST Rupee rises against US dollarThe rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.40 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Friday’s close of 64.46. Read more
  • 9.30 am IST Asian currencies trade higherAsian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso was up 0.41%, Malaysian ringgit 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, China offshore 0.09%, China renminbi 0.08% and Thai baht rose 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.07%.
  • 9.25 am IST Sensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex trades higher by 127.04 points, or 0.38%, to 33,377.37, while the Nifty 50 rises 36.75 points, or 0.31%, to 10,297.55.
