Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat, bank stocks fall, pharma shares rise

- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened marginally higher on Thursday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar. The 10-year bond yield on Thursday hit fresh 17-month high after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) minutes showed that all members of rate setting committee were worried due to rise in inflation and an uncertain recovery of growth. The shares of Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, L&T rose, whereas the shares of M&M and IndusInd Bank fell. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.01 am IST 2G scam verdict : Special CBI court finds A. Raja not guiltyDB Realty, Unitech, Sun TV surged after Delhi court acquits all accused in 2G telecom case. Unitech rose 17%, Reliance Comm 8%, DB Realty surged 20%.
- 9.40 am IST RCom shares gain 7%Reliance Communications Ltd rose 7% to Rs18.37 ahead of the joint lenders’ forum meeting scheduled due later on Thursday. The forum is expected to discuss the bids it has received for sale of the company’s assets. According to a Business Standard report, Reliance Jio has been one of the key bidders and has shown interest in both fibre (they are one of the main bulk users) as well as spectrum.
- 9.33 am IST Bond yield hits 17-month high, rupee opens higher against US dollarThe 10-year bond yield on Thursday hit fresh 17-month high after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) minutes showed that all members of rate setting committee were worried due to rise in inflation and an uncertain recovery of growth. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.26%—a level last seen on 21 July 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.219%.The Indian rupee strengthened marginally against US dollar tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee opened at 64 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.07 a dollar, up 0.08% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.12.
