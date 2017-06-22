Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Tata group, Kirloskar Oil Engines in news

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open positive

US stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday as oil prices failed to rebound from a sharp fall during the previous session.

Asian markets were cautiously higher in early Thursday trade as oil prices rose slightly after hitting a ten-month low overnight.

Three reasons why Tata may buy Air India stake with Singapore Airlines

Tata group, which founded India’s first commercial airline, Air India, which was later nationalized, is considering buying a stake in the debt-laden national carrier in partnership with Singapore Airlines Ltd. Read more.

Sebi eases M&A norms for distressed firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) relaxed some rules to hasten the resolution of stressed assets in bank balance sheets.

Kirloskar Oil Engines to buy La-Gajjar Machineries

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd said it has executed a definitive agreement to buy a majority stake in La-Gajjar Machineries (LGM), the maker of Varuna and Raindrop brands of electric pumps.

Federal Bank launches QIP to raise Rs2,500 crore

Federal Bank Ltd has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering that could see it raise up to Rs2,500 crore from institutional investors.

GTPL Hathway IPO sees 27% subscription on Day 1

The initial public offering (IPO) of GTPL Hathway, which offers cable TV and broadband services, was subscribed 27% on the first day of bidding.

CDSL IPO sees overwhelming response, subscribed 170 times on last day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) witnesses a subscription frenzy from public market investors, leading to the IPO being subscribed 169.45 times, according to data from stock exchanges.

RBI monetary policy committee turns less hawkish, awaits data, shows minutes

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee welcomed data showing inflation easing below its target, but wanted more assurance the trend would continue before deciding whether to lower interest rates, minutes from its last meeting showed.

Govt sells 2.5% stake in L&T held via SUUTI, raises Rs4,000 crore

The government raised Rs4,000 crore through sale of 2.5% stake in engineering firm Larsen & Toubro, held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).