HCL Infosystems up 18% on plans to distribute Apple products in India

New Delhi: Shares of HCL Infosystems on Tuesday surged 18% after the company said it will distribute Apple products, including the iPhone, in the Indian market.

The stock after making a positive opening further jumped 17.3% to Rs50.50 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company soared 18% to Rs50.65.

The company had said in July that it was in discussions with the US-based tech giant to distribute its products in India. In a regulatory filing on Monday, HCL Infosystems said it has signed an agreement for “distribution of iPhone and other Apple products” with Apple India.

It had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple India on 23 December 2016 and expressed interest in taking up distribution of Apple products in the country.

Currently, Apple has distribution tie-ups with companies like Ingram Micro, Redington, Rashi Peripherals and Beetel Teletech in India.