Opening bell: Asian markets mixed; Tata Steel, HUL in focus

US markets close slightly lower; Asia opens mixed

US stock markets closed slightly lower after subdued trading. S&P 500 at 2,400 is down 0.07%. Asian markets opened mixed. According to Bloomberg, growing concerns about the US President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing on the risk appetite.

Monsoon rains to arrive on time

The southwest monsoon that irrigates most of India’s farm lands is likely to hit the Kerala coast on time, the government weather office said on Tuesday.

Tata Steel Q4 loss narrows on one-time charge

Tata Steel Ltd reported a surprise March quarter consolidated loss of Rs1,168 crore as it took a one-time charge related to the closure of its British pension scheme. According to Reuters, the company has agreed to UK pension deal.

Sebi sends show-cause notices to CARE, Crisil

India’s market regulator has sent show-cause notices to two ratings agencies, alleging that they did not follow due process and had failed in monitoring the ratings of JP Morgan’s credit opportunity fund and Amtek Auto Ltd, reports Mint.

TCS recasts service lines

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has reorganised its service lines and put them under a new president, reports The Economic Times. According to the report, the company has also reshuffled business heads, as it looks at growing its digital offerings.

JSW Steel plans tie-up with OMC for iron ore linkage

JSW Steel Ltd is keen to have a long-term arrangement with Odisha Mining Corp. to secure iron ore supplies for its planned steel plant, reports Business Standard.

Reliance Jio asks telecom dept to withhold clearance for Airtel-Tikona deal

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has asked the telecom department to withhold approval for Bharti Airtel Ltd’s acquisition of Tikona Digital Networks Pvt. Ltd until Airtel pays fees to migrate Tikona’s wireless broadband spectrum, reports Mint.

Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel earnings today

Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, and United Breweries Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the March quarter on Wednesday. Here are the market expectations from Hindustan Unilever results.