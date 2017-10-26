Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat, PSU banks stocks extend gains

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened on Thursday after closing at a record high in the previous session. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened higher against the US dollar.

Traders are cautious ahead of the European Central Bank’s meeting Thursday for fresh details on policymakers’ plan to taper stimulus. Also they awaits US President Donald Trump’s decision on the next Federal Reserve chief. US stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 indices suffered their worst day in seven weeks. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2% and Shanghai stocks were up 0.4%. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened lower by 10.69 points, or 0.03%, to 33,031.81, while the Nifty 50 fell 12.10 points, or 0.12%, to 10,283.25.

■ 9.23am: PSU Banks extends gains. Punjab National Bank rose 7%, State Bank of India rose 5%, IDBI Bank 4.2%, Union Bank of India 3.5%, Andhra Bank 3.5%, Allahabad Bank 3.4%, Bank of India 2.7%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.3%, Canara Bank 2.2%, Dena Bank 2.1%, Central Bank of India 2%.

■ 9.20am: HDFC Bank Ltd fell 1.5% to Rs1,774.20 after the Reserve Bank of India asked the bank to classify one of its accounts as non performing assets.

■ 9.17am: Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd surged 16% to Rs279.90 after the company said in a notice to BSE that its board to meet on 31 October to consider voluntary delisting. Founder Virtusa Consulting Services offers to buy 25.6% of equity held by public holders; Virtusa together with members of founder group currently hold 74.4% of shares in Polaris.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.80 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.74 against the dollar, up 0.25% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.90.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.803%, compared to its previous close of 6.881%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Gains in the Asian currencies also supported the local currency. South Korean won was up 0.28%, Japanese yen 0.21%, Thai Baht 0.16%, Taiwan dollar 0.11%, China renminbi 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.1%, China Offshore 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.55, down 0.17% from its previous close of 93.711.