Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Infosys extends losses

BSE Sensex opened higher. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened slightly stronger against the US dollar. The shares of ICICI Bank, ONGC and Tata Steel rose, whereas the shares of Infosys and Asian Paint fell.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 104 points, or 0.33%, to 31,629, while the Nifty 50 rises 43 points, or 0.44%, to 9,881. Here are the latest updates

■ 9.25am: Infosys Ltd fell 3% to Rs892. The company has announced buyback of shares worth Rs13,000 crore after the stock went through a sharp correction on Friday on chief executive officer and managing director Vishal Sikka’s surprise resignation.

■ 9.20am: ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1% to Rs296. According to a ET report, Essar Oil may announce closure of $13 billion sale deal with Rosneft on Monday.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.07 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.07 a dollar, up 0.11% from its Friday’s close of 64.15.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.513%, compared to its previous close of 6.513%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.24%, Philippines peso 0.18%, Taiwan dollar 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah 0.06%, China Offshore 0.06%.

■ 9.00am: Asian markets are mixed in the morning trade. According to Reuters, concerns about US President Donald Trump’s ability to fulfill his economic agenda is weighing on investor sentiment. Over the weekend US markets closed lower. S&P 500 at 2,425 is down 0.18%.