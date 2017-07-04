Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar in the morning trade. The rupee opened at 64.83 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.79 a dollar, up 0.14% from its Monday’s close of 64.88.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.570%, compared to its previous close of 6.564%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.32% or 98.61 points to 31,320.23. So far this year, it has risen 17.26%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.7%, while foreign investors bought $8.51 billion and $14.62 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was up 0.23%, Japanese yen 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.05% and Malaysian ringgit 0.04%. However, Taiwan dollar was down 0.21%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, South Korean won 0.08%, China Offshore 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.159, down 0.06% from its previous close of 96.218.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile Tuesday morning, further escalating tensions over its weapons programmes ahead of a meeting between the leaders of the US and China this week in Germany.