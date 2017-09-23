Livemint

Earthquake of medium-intensity hits Kashmir valley

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Kashmir valley early Saturday, an official of the meteorological department said
PTI
The epicentre of the earthquake, which was recorded at 5.44am, was in Symbol area of Bandipora. Photo: AP
The epicentre of the earthquake, which was recorded at 5.44am, was in Symbol area of Bandipora. Photo: AP

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Kashmir valley on Saturday. There was, however, no damage caused by the tremor.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which was recorded at 5.44am, was in Symbol area of Bandipora, an official of the meteorological department said.

Police said there were no reports of any damage due to the tremor.

