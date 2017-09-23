Earthquake of medium-intensity hits Kashmir valley
Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Kashmir valley on Saturday. There was, however, no damage caused by the tremor.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which was recorded at 5.44am, was in Symbol area of Bandipora, an official of the meteorological department said.
Police said there were no reports of any damage due to the tremor.
First Published: Sat, Sep 23 2017. 09 29 AM IST
