How has the implementation of RERA impacted real estate?

We ask the experts about how the implementation of RERA in 2017 has impacted real estate sector and when will home buyers begin to reap promised benefits.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India

Half a decade from now would perhaps be a good time to review the wave of transformation that set into India’s real estate sector in 2017. The year was probably packed with uncertainty, volatility and promise of new opportunities. The reforms have gradually begun to improve consumer confidence and attract institutional funds indicating a buoyant outlook for the long-term. For RERA to be successful, it must be implemented in letter and spirit across India and.homebuyers will have to wait a little before rejoicing.

Anshuman Magazine, chairman, India and Southeast Asia, CBRE India

The implementation of RERA has brought in some element of regulation. Certain ambiguities have been clarified and the states have been proactive in implementing the Act. Developers have been focused on making their projects RERA compliant because they understand that in the long term a regulator will benefit them too. RERA has also brought in a sense of confidence for investors and homebuyers. Now they have the assurance that their project will get delivered on time. While it is still early days, we can expect to see the positive impact of RERA by the middle of next year.

Samir Jasuja, managing director and founder, Propequity

RERA will bring the much needed structure, transparency, and accountability to the real estate sector of the country. This year we saw the implementation of the Act, which did go through some teething issues. Many homebuyers during this time were in a ‘wait and watch’ situation. Now with the Act implemented in 27 states, the real estate sector should witness an upward trend.

Anshul Jain, managing director, India, Cushman & Wakefield

The development of new homes has been slow as many developers want to get clarity on the rules in the respective states before starting new projects and are therefore concentrating on finishing their existing projects. In states where RERA is implemented, some momentum in development is visible. From end users’ perspective, there is still some lethargy in entering the market. This is mostly on account of a continued wait-and-watch attitude that most end users have shown when looking for the perfect deal.