Sensex, Nifty tumble over 2% in early trade, recovers as BJP gains in Gujarat

At 10.06am, Sensex was up 0.24% to 33,543.10 points, while the Nifty was trading higher by 0.21% to 10,355.30 points.

Mumbai: After opening 700 points lower, Indian markets on Monday recovered and were trading marginally higher as Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seen winning in the Gujarat assembly elections for the fourth time.

In early trade, the Sensex declined 2.6% or 867.34 points, while the 50-share index Nifty was down 2.5% as early results trends showed a neck-and-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Current trends show the BJP is winning 108 seats, while the Congress leading in 73 seats in Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is ahead in 42 seats, while the Congress has 22 seats.

On 14 December, broking firm CLSA reported that weaker-than-expected performance (from the BJP) could be interpreted negatively.

All the 19 sectoral indices declined. BSE Telecom index fell over 3.3%, followed by BSE Basic Materials and Metals, which were down 2.5% each. BSE Bankex fell 2.4%.

Analysts expect that after elections, markets will start focusing on the Budget, which will be announced on 1 February, macro earnings and fiscal deficit.

“Considering that the upcoming Budget will be the last full Budget by the NDA before the 2019 General Elections, there will be every temptation for the government to try and appease the voters, but within the permissible limits. Notably, the government had set a 3.2% fiscal deficit target for FY18 but has already exhausted 96% of this by August. Largesse shown in the budget could deviate the government off its fiscal responsibility target, which may not be appreciated by the market and global ratings agencies alike. We believe that while there could be feel-good announcements, the exercise in general would be a fine balancing act. We think this budget will continue on the same trajectory as previous budgets,” said Jayant Manglik, president retail sales, Religare Securities Ltd.