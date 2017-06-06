Bayer Crop board clears buyback of shares worth Rs500 crore

The proposal to buy back 10,20,408 shares of Rs 10 each from all shareholders was approved in board meeting. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Bayer CropScience on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to buy back 10.20 lakh equity shares worth Rs500 crore from its shareholders.

However, the buyback would be subject to approval of the shareholders by way of a special resolution through postal ballot and all other applicable statutory approvals, the company said in a BSE filing.

The proposal to buy back 10,20,408 shares of Rs10 each from all shareholders was approved in Tuesday’s board meeting.

The price of Rs 4,900 has been fixed for purchase of each share, aggregating to Rs 500 crore. The shares would be bought on a proportionate basis through the tender offer route.

The shares of the company fell by 2.45% to settle at Rs 4,740 a share on the BSE.