Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Biocon, Yes Bank Q2 results in focus

Asian markets open mixed; US stocks flounder

US stocks had their worst day in two months on Wednesday as a batch of corporate earnings reports disappointed investors. Concerns of rising bond yields also dampened sentiment in stocks.

Asian shares were narrowly mixed in early Thursday trade following the softer lead from Wall Street and as investors digested regional earnings releases.

HUL’s strong Q2 result indicates revival in consumer demand

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported robust second-quarter earnings that analysts saw as a signal that the worst is over for the packaged consumer goods sector. HUL’s net profit in the three months ended September rose 16.42% to Rs1,276 crore from Rs1,096 crore a year earlier, beating estimates.

HDFC Standard Life IPO to launch on 7 November

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), said its initial public offer (IPO) will hit the market on 7 November.

Gujarat elections on 9 and 14 December, results on 18 December

The Election Commission said Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on 9 and 14 December, while the results will be announced on 18 December.

HCL Technologies Q2 net profit rises 8.6%

Noida-based HCL Technologies Ltd reported an increase of 0.8% in net profit quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) at Rs2,188 crore and 8.6% rise year-on-year (y-o-y) for the September quarter. Read more

RCom planning to shut down 2G services in a month’s time

Debt-ridden Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) plans to shut down its 2G services in about a month and continue to operate 3G and 4G services till the time they remain profitable.

Earnings corner

Biocon, Crompton Greaves, Mphasis, Shoppers Stop and Yes Bank are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings on Thursday.