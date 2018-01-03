Rupee scales back from 29-month high, trades lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.407% compared to its previous close of 7.386%. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against US dollar on Wednesday, retreating from over 29-month high it scaled on Tuesday.

The rupee opened at 63.58 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 63.56 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 63.48—a level last seen on 17 July 2015.

In the year 2017, the rupee gained 6.35% and Sensex rose 28%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.73 billion and $23.27 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.407% compared to its previous close of 7.386%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.35%, or 119.71 points, to 33,931.97.

Asian currencies were trading weaker. South Korean won was down 0.5%, China renminbi 0.2%, Malaysian ringgit 0.17%, Philippines peso 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.09%, China offshore 0.06% and Japanese yen fell 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 91.94, up 0.07%, from its previous close of 91.872.