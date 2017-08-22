Rekha Jhunjhunwala buys Fortis Healthcare shares worth Rs60 crore

The shares were purchased on an average price of Rs134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs60.59 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha on Tuesday picked up 45 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare for an estimated Rs60 crore through an open market transaction. The shares were purchased on an average price of Rs134.65, valuing the transaction at Rs60.59 crore, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of the company closed at Rs144.40 on the NSE, up 0.49% from the previous close. Earlier in February 2015, Rakesh Junjhunwala had bought 34,85,075 shares of Fortis Healthcare, at Rs119.35 apiece, for over Rs41 crore through an open market deal. During April-June quarter 2017-18, Fortis Healthcare reported a net profit of Rs22.61 crore.

It was at Rs25.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The total income stood at Rs1,214.22 crore for the period under review. It was at Rs1,154.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2016.