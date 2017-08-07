11 lakh PAN cards deactivated. Here’s how to check if your card is active

A penalty of Rs10,000 is liable to be imposed under section 272B of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for having more than one PAN.Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government has deactivated over 11 lakh PAN cards, mostly because of duplication.

“As on 27 July, 11,44,211 PANs have been identified and deleted or de-activated in cases where multiple PANs were found allotted to one person,” minister of state for finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar informed the Rajya Sabha recently. Moreover, 1,566 PAN cards have been identified as ‘fake’ which were allotted to either non- existent person or in the names of persons with false identities, the Press Trust of India reported.

According to the law, it is not legal to have more than one Permanent Account Number (PAN) card. A penalty of Rs10,000 is liable to be imposed under section 272B of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for having more than one PAN, says incometaxindia.gov.in

To check whether your PAN number is active or deactivated, check out the following steps:

1) Go to the income tax department’s website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

2) On the homepage, under the ‘Services’ tab, click ‘Know your PAN’ (on left side of the webpage)

3) A new page will open. Enter the following detail: name, gender, religion, date of birth, registered mobile number and click ‘Submit’.

4) You will receive a One Time Password on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP

5) In the end, you will see the results page showing the status of your PAN card under ‘remarks’ column: active or not active.