Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Bond yield was trading at a fresh 15-month high ahead of the key inflation data. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.095%, compared to its previous close of 7.090%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity and Asian currencies markets.

The rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.40 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Friday’s close of 64.46.

Local equity markets gained over 2.5% or 700 points in the last three trading sessions. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.44%, or 145.56 points, to 33,395.86. So far this year, it has gained 27%.

The government will issue consumer price inflation (CPI) and index of industrial production (IIP) data on Tuesday. According to a Bloomberg survey, CPI will be at 4.26% in November against 3.58% in October. IIP probably rose 2.8% year-on-year in October versus 3.8% gain in September, the survey said.

The government will also issue wholesale price inflation (WPI) data on Thursday. The Bloomberg survey shows that WPI will be at 3.8% in November compared to 3.59% in October.

Traders will also be cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve outcome on 14 December. Analysts expect the US Fed to raise interest rates for the third time in 2017 which will mark the fifth rate hike since the financial crisis. This will be final rate hike of outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen’s tenure.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.38%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.21 billion and $22.97 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Philippines peso was up 0.41%, Malaysian ringgit 0.17%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, China offshore 0.09%, China renminbi 0.08% and Thai baht 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.858, down 0.05%, from its previous close of 93.901.