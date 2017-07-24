BSE to auction investment limits for Rs11,000 crore govt bonds

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits on Tuesday for foreign investors to purchase government debt securities worth Rs10,922 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE’s ebidXchange platform from 3:30pm to 5:30pm, after the close of market hours.

The exchange said in a circular on Monday that the debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

A mock bidding session would be conducted later in the day on Monday to check the system’s performance after the close of markets.

“Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (of Rs10,922 crore) for FII (foreign institutional investor)/FPI (foreign portfolio investment)/sub-accounts shall be conducted on 25 July 2017 on exchange’s ‘ebidXchange’ platform,” BSE said.

In an online auction conducted in early July, government debt securities had attracted bids worth Rs29,950 crore from foreign investors as against Rs20,397 crore on offer.

To boost inflows of foreign funds into Indian capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently raised the FPI investment limit in government securities to Rs1,87,700 crore. Prior to that the limit was Rs1,84,901 crore.