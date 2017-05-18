Live: Sensex closes down 224 points, Nifty sheds over 1%, IT rally arrests the slide

Mumbai: BSE Sensex fell from record highs on Thursday tracking Asian peers, and dropped after a three day rally, as uncertainty mounted over US President Donald Trump’s future following reports he tried to intervene into a federal investigation.

The dollar was stuck at six-month lows, while Wall Street posted the biggest intra-day slide since September, as pressure mounted on Trump with the US Justice Department appointing former FBI chief Robert Mueller to probe a possible collusion between his election campaign and Moscow. But analysts said the fall could be a temporary consolidation after both the key indexes hit record highs earlier this week.

“However, there is nothing to panic about; the markets are more active now than, say, they were a fortnight ago. Investors who stuck to the sidelines are likely to re-enter the markets looking for a bargain hunt,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “After (Nifty) hitting 9,500 levels, there could be a short consolidation phase.”

Only eight out of 51 stocks on the Nifty were trading in the green. Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fell as much as 2.66% after an arm of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah looked to exit the healthcare provider by selling its remaining 4.78% stake. United Breweries Ltd, brewer of Kingfisher beer, dropped as much as 4.8% after reporting an 87% fall in profit for the March-quarter.

3.30pm: BSE Sensex closed lower by 224 points, or 0.73%, to 30,435, while the Nifty 50 fell 96 points, or 1.01 %, to 9,429.

3.06pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 226 points, or 0.74%, to 30,433, while the Nifty 50 falls 95 points, or 1%, to 9,431.

2.30pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 128 points, or 0.42%, to 30,531, while the Nifty 50 falls 71 points, or 0.74%, to 9,455.

1.35pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 134 points, or 0.44%, to 30,524, while the Nifty 50 falls 66 points, or 0.69%, to 9,460.

12.14pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 106 points, or 0.35%, to 30,553, while the Nifty 50 falls 53 points, or 0.56%, to 9,472.

11.00am: State Bank of India fell 1% to Rs 304.25 ahead of its March quarter earnings on Friday. According to 21 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank expects to post a net profit of Rs 2670.50 crore

10.40am: IT Stocks trading higher. Wipro Ltd rose 2.2%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 2%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 1.2%, HCL Technologies Ltd 0.2%, Infosys Ltd 0.2%.

10.25am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 140 points, or 0.46%, to 30,519, while the Nifty 50 falls 61 points, or 0.64%, to 9,465.

10.15am: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd fell 6.6% to Rs 481 after the company reported 20% decline in its net profit to Rs 20.85 crore in March quarter against Rs 25.87 crore a year ago.

9.50am: Yes Bank fell 2.4% to Rs1,420.35. The stock hit over three month low. It fell nine out of eleven trading sessions and declined over 12% in this period.

9.35am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 61 points, or 0.23%, to 26,369, while the Nifty 50 falls 23 points, or 0.29%, to 8,106.

9.30am: Syngene International Ltd rose 2%, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd fell 0.5% after a huge block deal. Around 9 million shares or 4.5% stake of Syngene International changed hands in a block deal. For Apollo Hospital, around 5.92 million shares or 4.3% stake of the company changed hands, according to Bloomberg. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

9.25am: United Breweries Ltd fell 4% to Rs782 after the company reported 87.2% decline in its net profit in the March quarter to Rs6.73 crore against Rs52.37 crore a year ago.

9.20am: Indian Overseas Bank fell 3% to Rs28.75 after the bank reported a net loss of Rs646.66 crore against Rs936.19 crore a year ago on higher provisioning.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.36 a dollar and touched a low of 64.42. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.39 a dollar, down 0.40% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.16.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.663% compared to its previous close of 6.679%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.71%, Taiwan dollar 0.25%, China Renminbi 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.13%, Japanese yen 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.12%, China Offshore 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.07%.

9.00am: Overnight, the US markets posted their largest single-day decline since September last year as turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s administration impacted risk appetite. Tracking the cues, Asian markets opened with losses.

With inputs from Reuters