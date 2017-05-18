| E-Paper
Last Modified: Thu, May 18 2017. 03 41 PM IST

Live: Sensex closes down 224 points, Nifty sheds over 1%, IT rally arrests the slide

BSE Sensex fell by 224 points on Thursday, while the Nifty closed below 9,500 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets

BSE Sensex falls on Thursday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/ Mint

Mumbai: BSE Sensex fell from record highs on Thursday tracking Asian peers, and dropped after a three day rally, as uncertainty mounted over US President Donald Trump’s future following reports he tried to intervene into a federal investigation.

The dollar was stuck at six-month lows, while Wall Street posted the biggest intra-day slide since September, as pressure mounted on Trump with the US Justice Department appointing former FBI chief Robert Mueller to probe a possible collusion between his election campaign and Moscow. But analysts said the fall could be a temporary consolidation after both the key indexes hit record highs earlier this week.

“However, there is nothing to panic about; the markets are more active now than, say, they were a fortnight ago. Investors who stuck to the sidelines are likely to re-enter the markets looking for a bargain hunt,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “After (Nifty) hitting 9,500 levels, there could be a short consolidation phase.”

Only eight out of 51 stocks on the Nifty were trading in the green. Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fell as much as 2.66% after an arm of Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah looked to exit the healthcare provider by selling its remaining 4.78% stake. United Breweries Ltd, brewer of Kingfisher beer, dropped as much as 4.8% after reporting an 87% fall in profit for the March-quarter.

Also Read: IT stocks rally as Democrats seek Donald Trump’s impeachment

3.30pm: BSE Sensex closed lower by 224 points, or 0.73%, to 30,435, while the Nifty 50 fell 96 points, or 1.01 %, to 9,429.

3.06pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 226 points, or 0.74%, to 30,433, while the Nifty 50 falls 95 points, or 1%, to 9,431.

Also Read: Rupee weakens over 1% against US dollar, steepest fall in 11 months

2.30pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 128 points, or 0.42%, to 30,531, while the Nifty 50 falls 71 points, or 0.74%, to 9,455.

1.35pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 134 points, or 0.44%, to 30,524, while the Nifty 50 falls 66 points, or 0.69%, to 9,460.

12.14pm: BSE Sensex trades lower by 106 points, or 0.35%, to 30,553, while the Nifty 50 falls 53 points, or 0.56%, to 9,472.

11.00am: State Bank of India fell 1% to Rs 304.25 ahead of its March quarter earnings on Friday. According to 21 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank expects to post a net profit of Rs 2670.50 crore

10.40am: IT Stocks trading higher. Wipro Ltd rose 2.2%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 2%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 1.2%, HCL Technologies Ltd 0.2%, Infosys Ltd 0.2%.

10.25am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 140 points, or 0.46%, to 30,519, while the Nifty 50 falls 61 points, or 0.64%, to 9,465.

10.15am: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd fell 6.6% to Rs 481 after the company reported 20% decline in its net profit to Rs 20.85 crore in March quarter against Rs 25.87 crore a year ago.

9.50am: Yes Bank fell 2.4% to Rs1,420.35. The stock hit over three month low. It fell nine out of eleven trading sessions and declined over 12% in this period.

9.35am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 61 points, or 0.23%, to 26,369, while the Nifty 50 falls 23 points, or 0.29%, to 8,106.

9.30am: Syngene International Ltd rose 2%, while Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd fell 0.5% after a huge block deal. Around 9 million shares or 4.5% stake of Syngene International changed hands in a block deal. For Apollo Hospital, around 5.92 million shares or 4.3% stake of the company changed hands, according to Bloomberg. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

9.25am: United Breweries Ltd fell 4% to Rs782 after the company reported 87.2% decline in its net profit in the March quarter to Rs6.73 crore against Rs52.37 crore a year ago.

9.20am: Indian Overseas Bank fell 3% to Rs28.75 after the bank reported a net loss of Rs646.66 crore against Rs936.19 crore a year ago on higher provisioning.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.36 a dollar and touched a low of 64.42. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.39 a dollar, down 0.40% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.16.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.663% compared to its previous close of 6.679%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.71%, Taiwan dollar 0.25%, China Renminbi 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.13%, Japanese yen 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.12%, China Offshore 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.07%.

9.00am: Overnight, the US markets posted their largest single-day decline since September last year as turmoil surrounding Donald Trump’s administration impacted risk appetite. Tracking the cues, Asian markets opened with losses.

With inputs from Reuters

First Published: Thu, May 18 2017. 09 47 AM IST