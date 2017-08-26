Gold prices climb Rs250 after firm global trend

Globally, gold rose 0.39% to $1,290.80 an ounce and silver by 0.59% to Rs17.05 in New York yesterday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices registered a gain of Rs250 at Rs29,950 per 10 grams on Saturday, capitalising on a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers.

Apart from a firm global trend, traders said, greater buying momentum by jewellers at the domestic spot market was primarily responsible for the price jump.

Globally, gold rose 0.39% to $1,290.80 an ounce and silver by 0.59% to Rs17.05 in New York yesterday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rebounded by Rs250 each to Rs29,950 and Rs29,800 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs150 yesterday. Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs24,500 per piece of eight grams.

Silver ready was steady at Rs40,200 per kg while weekly-based delivery shed Rs40 to Rs39,010. Silver coins remained unchanged at Rs73,000 for buying and Rs74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.