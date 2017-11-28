Bharat 22 ETF lists on BSE, NSE with modest gains

The new Bharat 22 ETF include PSU stocks such as ONGC, Indian Oil, SBI, Coal India, NTPC, GAIL India and Bank of Baroda. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Bharat 22 ETF, comprising 22 companies, listed at Rs36.30 per unit on BSE on Tuesday, was up 0.91% over the issue price of Rs35.97.

During the intraday trade, the exchange traded fund (ETF) had touched a high of Rs37.37 and a low of Rs36.30 on BSE. On National Stock Exchange (NSE), the fund opened at Rs36.11 and hit a high of Rs37.40 in the intraday trade.

The government recently raised Rs14,500 crore through Bharat 22 ETF, which saw bids of nearly Rs32,000 crore coming in, with foreign portfolio investors bidding for one-third of the money. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.45 times, retirement funds 1.50 times and NIIs and QIBs 7 times. The issue opened for subscription for retail investors from 15-17 November.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund managed Bharat 22 ETF’s new fund offer (NFO) had an initial issue size of over Rs8,000 crore.

The state-owned companies, or PSUs, that are part of the new Bharat 22 ETF include ONGC, Indian Oil, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco. Besides, Bharat Electronics, Engineers India, NTPC, GAIL India Ltd, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda also figure in the ETF.