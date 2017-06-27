After dream run, realty stocks may lose their shine

Mumbai: Real estate stocks have raced ahead of every other class this year, but the way forward may not be as smooth, analysts said.

While the benchmark Sensex has risen around 17% this year, the BSE Realty index has gained 62.21%.

More From Livemint »

“Realty stocks have enjoyed the sweet gains in the recent months as they have factored in a lot of positives such as affordable housing story and RERA implementation,” said Dhananjay Sinha, head of research at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. RERA is short for the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, which took effect on 1 May.

All 10 stocks in the BSE Realty index have gained this year, with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rising the most at 186.75%. Godrej Properties Ltd, DLF Ltd and Sobha Ltd have gained more than 50% each.

“From hereon, the robust expectations that have been priced in will be tested. Hence, there is likelihood of a consolidation phase,” added Sinha.

After struggling for several years, things had started looking up for realty companies. The government encouraged affordable housing with various incentives and gave it infrastructure status earlier this year. Declining home loan rates helped as well. Sales that fell as much as 40% in the third quarter of 2016-17 started recovering in the last quarter.

Developers now hope recent reforms, particularly RERA, will help push sales in the long term, despite near-term challenges.

“Developers are facing teething problems. They are busy understanding and preparing how to comply with RERA as this is the first the sector has seen such a big reform,” said Jaxay Shah, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India.

“Adding to this is GST (goods and services tax) which many builders are trying to understand. So, there is going to be a transformational change how they operate and run business,” Shah added.

These short-term challenges will delay construction and impact new launches in the next few months, he said, adding that the silver lining is that there will be demand for ready-to-move and completed projects this year.

Emkay’s Sinha warned that projects under construction may not attract demand. “RERA will straighten things out from a long-term perspective for larger players, but will weigh on realtors for the next few quarters,” Sinha said.

The demand front has suffered as well.

With job losses in the IT sector looming large, demand across the IT hubs of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Noida could be affected.

“Among cities, Bengaluru and Pune both rely heavily on IT companies for not only job creation but also to drive office and residential real estate demand. Resultantly, these real estate markets face the maximum risk from an IT meltdown,” Shubhranshu Pani, managing director, strategic consulting, JLL India, had said in a note on 26 May.

A few though, were optimistic. According to Pankaj Kapoor, managing director of property advisory firm Liases Foras, though the luxury market is yet to improve, affordable housing, particularly houses with price tags up to Rs40 lakh, will push the overall real estate market.

“The whole market is getting into a new design. Going forward, the market will be volume-driven. In the short term, there will be challenges, but the market will be more efficient,” said Kapoor.

The reduction in launches is a blessing in disguise and cities which have accumulated inventory for as many as 50 months would have to clear the existing stock, added Kapoor.