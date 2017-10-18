Opening bell: Asian markets open higher, Ultratech, Airtel in news

Asian markets trade higher on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end higher; Asian markets follow suit

The Dow Jones industrial average rose on Tuesday, breaking above 23,000 for the first time.

Stocks in Asia were steady on Wednesday as investors in the region looked to China’s Party Congress for signs on future policy direction in the world’s second-largest economy.

Axis Bank Q2 profit rises 35.51% to Rs432.38 crore

Axis Bank Ltd reported a 35.51% jump in its September quarter net profit after it made fewer provisions for bad loans.

Wipro Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs2,192 crore

Indian IT services company Wipro Ltd posted a 6% rise in second-quarter profit, beating estimates, as revenue in its largest segment—banking, financial services and insurance—grew.

Punjab National Bank planning QIP to raise $250-300 million

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) plans to raise equity capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) that could see the lender raise as much as $250-300 million, reports Mint.

Airtel plans to phase out 3G in two years, offer VoLTE nationwide

Bharti Airtel Ltd plans to phase out its 3G service in two years and upgrade all subscribers using the service to faster 4G networks in a move that will help India’s largest telecom operator save on costs and improve user experience.

ACC Q3 profit rises to Rs182 crore

Cement maker ACC Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, beating analysts’ expectations, helped by strong cement sales volume growth.

JBF Industries in talks for strategic stake sale

JBF Industries Ltd is in discussions with potential buyers for a stake sale which could lead to a change of management control in the Mumbai-based polyester maker. Read more

Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls 1% on weak sales, high input costs

Bajaj Auto Ltd’s net profit declined for a fourth consecutive quarter because of weak motorcycle sales in both overseas and domestic markets and higher input costs.

Earnings corner

Ultratech Cement is among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings on Wednesday.