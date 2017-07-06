Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Lupin, Tata Motors, Asian Paints major gainers

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens marginally higher against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee trades stronger against the US dollar. The shares of Lupin, Tata Motors and Asian Paints rise, whereas the shares of Bajaj Auto and NTPC fall. Here are the latest updates

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 50 points, or 0.16%, to 31,296, while the Nifty 50 rises 12 points, or 0.13%, to 9,650.

■ 9.32am: Bharat Forge Ltd rose 2.2% to Rs1,136 after the company said its north America class 8 truck sales were up 38% year on year to 17764 units.

■ 9.30am: Sobha Ltd rose 4.6% to Rs399.25 after the company said its first quarter has been positive and it continue to perform well in Bengaluru. The company said it have started gaining traction in other markets. Q1 new sales volume at 8.15 lakh square feet versus 7.2 lakh square feet (QoQ) & 8.09 lakh square feet (YoY)

■ 9.28am: Lupin Ltd rose 2% to Rs1,104.65 after the company said it introduces generic vigamox ophthalmic solutions in US.

■ 9.27am: Radington India Ltd rose 7.1% to Rs136 after huge block deal. Around 5% stake or 20 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, according to Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.25am: Future Consumer Ltd rose 4.1% to Rs33.25 after huge block deal. Around 9% stake or 150 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, according to Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.20am: Shriram EPS Ltd rose 8.8% to Rs26.50 after the company said it won order worth Rs 71 crore for Palani Temple ropeway.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.77 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.75 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.78.

■ 9.20am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.538%, compared to its previous close of 6.551%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Thai baht was down 0.16%, South Korean won 0.15%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.06% and Malaysian ringgit 0.04%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.17%.