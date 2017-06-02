Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty jump in opening trade

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex jumps higher on the last session of the week. The broader Nifty, too, rises in opening trade. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, strengthens against the US dollar. The shares of TVS Motor Company, Cadila Healthcare, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Group rise, whereas the shares of Bajaj Auto fall.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 132 points, or 0.42%, to 31,269, while the Nifty 50 rises 41 points, or 0.43%, to 9,657.

9.28am: Cadila Healthcare Ltd shares rise 3.6% to Rs487.90 after the company said in a notice to BSE that its Moraiya plant gets first product approval post food and drug regulator audit.

9.27am: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares rise 1.6% to Rs3,794.50 after the company said it sold 633884 units of two wheelers in May, up 8.7% from 583117 units a year ago.

9.25am: Bajaj Auto Ltd fell 2% to Rs2,787.90 after the company said its reported 10% drop in total vehicle sales in May to 3,13,756 units from 3,47,655 units a year ago. Exports fell 3% to 1,39,709 units while local sales fell 15% from a year ago to 1,74,047 units.

9.20am: TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 5% to Rs560 after the company reported 16% increase in its sales in May to 282007 units from 243783 units a year ago. Total two wheeler sales increased 15.6% while domestic two wheeler grew 16.3%.

9.18am: Adani group stocks trading higher. Adani Transmission Ltd rose 5%, Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 2%, Adani Power rose 1.3%, Adani Ports rose 2%.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.36 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.37, up 0.17% from its Thursday’s close of 64.48.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.623% compared to its previous close of 6.625%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.16%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.05% and Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, China offshore spot was down 0.58%, Japanese yen 0.23%, Thai baht 0.23% and China renminbi 0.08%.