Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; JSW, Adani in news

Asian markets gain on US tax reform hopes

Asian stocks gained in morning trade on optimism the US lawmakers would pass a major tax overhaul. Overnight, the US markets closed with gains. S&P 500 at 2,690 points is up 0.5%.

Adani scraps A$2 billion pact with Australian miner Downer

The Adani Group has cancelled an A$2 billion contract with Australian mining services company Downer EDI as part of a cost-cutting drive, reports Mint. The contract relates to the A$16.5 billion Carmichael coal mine project.

JSW to buy 49% stake in Brahmani River Pellets

A unit of JSW Group said it will buy a 49% stake in iron ore pellets manufacturer Brahmani River Pellets Ltd for an undisclosed amount, after Tata Steel Ltd, which was a front-runner to acquire the company, dropped out.

Sugar output up 30% so far this season

India’s sugar production rose 30% to 69.4 lakh tonnes during the first two and half months of the current marketing year on higher cane output, reports PTI.

Trai mulls cut in mobile number portability charges

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has started a consultation process to bring down the charges for mobile number portability (MNP) from the current Rs19. According to a PTI report, Trai may lower the charges to Rs4.

Car firms scale back on new launches as norms tighten

Car launches have come down by half in the last four years as automobile manufacturers struggle to adapt to rapidly changing regulations, reports Mint.

Govt seeks Parliament nod for additional expenditure

Finance minister Arun Jaitley sought parliamentary approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs66,113 crore, which includes funds for payment of urea subsidies and meeting additional demands for the national job guarantee scheme, reports Mint.