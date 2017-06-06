HDFC to raise Rs2,000 crore via bonds to augment long term funds

HDFC bonds issue will open on Thursday and close on the same day. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will raise Rs 2,000 crore through a private placement basis by issuing bonds to shore up long term capital.

HDFC Ltd, which is the largest mortgage lender in the country, said it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to raise a total of Rs2,000 crore.

The issue will open on Thursday and close on the same day. “The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds carrying coupon rate of 7.60% are set to mature in June 2020. HDFC said only the persons who are specifically addressed through a communication are eligible to apply for the debentures.

No other persons can apply, it stated. Stock of the company on Tuesday closed 0.37% down at Rs1,600.05 apiece on BSE.