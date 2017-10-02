Markets to remain closed today on Gandhi Jayanti

On Friday, the NSE index rose 0.2%, while the BSE index ended little changed. Photo: HT

Mumbai: Indian share, bond and currency markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The rupee strengthened to 65.28 per dollar from its 65.50 close in the previous session, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 6.66%.