Markets to remain closed today on Gandhi Jayanti
Indian share, bond and currency markets are closed on Monday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti
Mumbai: Indian share, bond and currency markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
On Friday, the NSE index rose 0.2%, while the BSE index ended little changed.
The rupee strengthened to 65.28 per dollar from its 65.50 close in the previous session, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 6.66%.
First Published: Mon, Oct 02 2017. 07 39 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty stock market markets bond markets
