Sequoia sells Just Dial shares worth Rs135 crore

According to NSE data, Sequoia offloaded Just Dial shares in the price range of Rs375.27- Rs375.55 per piece.

New Delhi: Private equity major Sequoia on Tuesday sold nearly 36 lakh shares of local search engine Just Dial for a little over Rs135 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the private equity major offloaded 35.98 lakh shares, or 5.17% stake, in Just Dial.

While Sequoia Capital India (SCI) Growth Investment Holdings I sold 14.94 lakh shares, SCI Growth Investments II and SCI Investments III disposed of 13.93 lakh and 7.11 lakh, respectively.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs375.27- Rs375.55 per piece, valuing the transaction at Rs135.09 crore, according to the data.

Among the buyers was HDFC Mutual Fund, which purchased 32.06 lakh such scrips.

The stock of Just Dial ended the day on the NSE at Rs385.50, up 1.26% from the previous close.