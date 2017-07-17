What a car loan costs you
Interest rates for car loans vary across banks. Here are the interest rates offered by few of the major ones
Latest News »
- Trai to unveil new call drop norms in a week, 5G spectrum auction paper in August
- India’s 11.5 million people at high risk of fluorosis due to lack of clean drinking water
- Narayana Murthy regrets quitting as Infosys chairman in 2014
- Salasar Techno Engineering IPO subscribed 273 times on last day
- Fino Payments Bank launches operations
Car loans are usually 3 to 5 year loans. When making a choice be sure to look at different parameters of loan apart from interest rate.
First Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 05 18 PM IST
Topics: car loan EMI banks floating rate processing fee
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share