Punjab National Bank launches QIP to raise Rs3,000 crore
Mumbai: State-run Punjab National Bank has launched a share sale to qualified institutions to raise at least Rs3,000 crore ($466.2 million) with an upsize option for another Rs2,000 crore, according a source and a deal term sheet.
Punjab National Bank, the second-biggest state-run lender in the country, is looking to sell the shares at an indicative price of Rs168 each, according to the source and the term sheet.
The stock closed at Rs172.95 on Monday.
The total fund-raising of Rs5,000 crore, including the upsize option, is aimed at boosting the bank’s capital ratio.
India’s state-run banks are raising funds as part of a recapitalisation plan in which New Delhi will inject Rs1.35 trillion through recapitalisation bonds, while the lenders are required to raise on their own about Rs58,000 crore.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley and PNB Investment Services are the banks managing the sale. Reuters
