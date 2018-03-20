Canara Bank shares tumble after police file charges in new fraud case

At 11.26am, Canara Bank shares were down 3.82% at Rs254.20 after falling to a low of Rs251 rupees. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Canara Bank tumbled more than 5% on Tuesday morning after the country’s federal police filed charges against a former chairman of the state-run bank and others over allegations that the officials helped a company defraud the bank of about $10.5 million taken in loans over four years ago.

At 11.26am, Canara Bank shares were down 3.82% at Rs254.20 after falling to a low of Rs251 rupees.

The case is the latest in a string of bank frauds reported to authorities in the aftermath of a sprawling $2 billion fraud that was unearthed weeks ago at Punjab National Bank.