Markets LIVE: Sensex slips below 33,000, Nifty falls ahead of Gujarat exit poll results, TCS falls over 3%
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are trading lower on Thursday ahead of exit poll results of Gujarat elections. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
- Mumbai: Investors kept their bets on hold on Thursday as key indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty— traded lower ahead of exit poll results of Gujarat election. Power, consumer durables, IT, technology and FMCG counters witnessed investor caution. Wholesale inflation spurted to 3.93% in November, from 3.59% in October, showed government data. The big loser was TCS 3.52%, along with Wipro and Adani Ports. Asian markets were trading mixed. US stocks climbed yesterday, with the Dow posting a record closing, after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today:
- 12.49 pm IST TCS falls over 3%Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 3.3% to Rs 2542. The company underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index for the fourth consecutive year in 2017. So far this year, TCS has gained 7.37% compared to a 24% rise in the 50-share index, according to data from Bloomberg. Of the 51 brokers tracking the TCS stock on Bloomberg, 10 gave a “buy” rating as against 41 “buy” ratings in October 2014 when the stock touched a record high. Analysts at 12 firms asked investors to “sell” the stock and 29 have a “hold” rating as compared with 3 and 15, respectively, in October 2014.
- 12.27 pm IST WPI inflation at 8 month highIndia’s annual wholesale price inflation (WPI) accelerated in November to an eight-month high, driven by faster rise in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday.
- 11.07 am IST Ruchi Soya shares fall by 14%Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd fell 14% to hit 13-year low of Rs16.30 after IDBI Bank declared company a wilful defaulter of loans via letter dated 8 December, according to an exchange filling. The company said it will take appropriate legal actions to challenge the decision.
- 9.36 am IST Asian currencies trading higherAsian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.33%, Malaysian ringgit 0.21%, Indonesian rupiah 0.18%, China renminbi 0.15%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, China offshore 0.1%, Thai baht 0.07% and Philippines peso rose 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.08%, Hong Kong dollar 0.07% and Singapore dollar 0.05%.
- 9.34 am IST Bond yield falls for the second sessionAfter hitting a 17-month high, bond yield fell for the second session on Thursday on news of repurchase announcement of debt by the government, up to Rs20,000 crore, on 18 December to prematurely redeem some stock by utilizing surplus cash balances. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.142%, compared to its previous close of 7.173%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.32 am IST Rupee opens higher against dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar ahead of the exit poll predictions of Gujarat election due later on Thursday. The rupee opened at 64.32 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.28 a dollar, up 0.24% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.44.
First Published: Thu, Dec 14 2017. 09 40 AM IST
