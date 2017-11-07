Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6. 92%, a level last seen on 11 May. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.63 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.62 against the dollar, up 0.09% from its Monday’s close of 64.68.

Bond yields hit a fresh six-month high even as international crude oil prices were trading at fresh two-year high. The 10-year bond yield was at 6.920%, a level last seen on 11 May, compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

A steady rise in crude oil prices could take the wind out of the markets’ sails, analysts said, as rising risks of fiscal slippage, greater inflationary pressures and lower likelihood of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December prompt investors to review their positions, Mint reported.

Brent crude oil hit $64.17 per barrel on Tuesday—a 26-month high—after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered the arrest of ministers, princes and billionaires in an anti-graft drive in the world’s biggest crude exporter.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.26% or 88.86 points to 33,820.05 points. So far this year, it has gained 26%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.02%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $6.27 billion and $22.83 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.35%, Taiwan dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, China renminbi 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11% and Philippines peso 0.08%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.14%, Thai baht 0.06% and Singapore dollar 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.754, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.757.