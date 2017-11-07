Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in opening trade.
The rupee opened at 64.63 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.62 against the dollar, up 0.09% from its Monday’s close of 64.68.
Bond yields hit a fresh six-month high even as international crude oil prices were trading at fresh two-year high. The 10-year bond yield was at 6.920%, a level last seen on 11 May, compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
A steady rise in crude oil prices could take the wind out of the markets’ sails, analysts said, as rising risks of fiscal slippage, greater inflationary pressures and lower likelihood of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December prompt investors to review their positions, Mint reported.
Brent crude oil hit $64.17 per barrel on Tuesday—a 26-month high—after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered the arrest of ministers, princes and billionaires in an anti-graft drive in the world’s biggest crude exporter.
The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.26% or 88.86 points to 33,820.05 points. So far this year, it has gained 26%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.02%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $6.27 billion and $22.83 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.35%, Taiwan dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, China renminbi 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11% and Philippines peso 0.08%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.14%, Thai baht 0.06% and Singapore dollar 0.05%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.754, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.757.
Latest News »
- Narendra Modi’s popularity endures despite economic strife from demonetisation
- Donald Trump praises Saudi purge, voices confidence in King, Crown Prince
- Reliance Communications fails to pay interest on dollar bond
- Donald Trump heads to Seoul, bringing him near doorstep of Kim Jong Un
- 21st Century Fox held talks to sell most of company to Disney: report
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
MakeMyTrip’s revenues power ahead, but investors unimpressed
KEC International to tide over GST-led blip in revenue and order inflows
HDFC Standard Life IPO opens today amid listlessness in insurance stocks
Torrent stretches its balance sheet to acquire Unichem’s India business
Petcoke ban in NCR: Cement firms should not be worried just yet