Capacit’e Infraprojects IPO subscribed 1.30 times on Day 1

New Delhi: The initial share-sale offering of construction firm Capacit’e Infraprojects was subscribed 1.30 times on the first day of the three-day bidding on Wednesday.

Capacit’e Infraprojects’ Rs400 crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 14,815,320 shares against the total issue size of 11,428,572 shares, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.74 times, non institutional investors 11% and retail individual investors 1.55 times.

Capacit’e Infraprojects on Tuesday raised Rs120 crore from anchor investors.

The company’s IPO will close on 15 September. The price band has been fixed at Rs245-250 apiece. Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchasing of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and NSE.