Now that a financial plan is in place, ‘If I need money, I know I will have it’

Photo: Mint

Being young is no reason to be foolhardy, and Hyderabad-based engineer Aftab Ali Rai is a good example of this. At an age when most young earners do not give savings and investments a serious thought, Aftab has done this and more. “When I got a lump sum as bonus, I wanted to plan its use. I didn’t have a goal, so I put it in savings account and fixed deposit,” said Aftab. This was the trigger point after which he decided that he needed to do better, which prompted him to seek expert help.

Aftab was not keen on approaching wealth managers or banks as he was concerned about mis-selling. “I also didn’t want any conflict of interest.” He came across a group of financial planners on Facebook, where he asked a few questions, the replies to which convinced him that a financial planner would best serve his purpose. His search ended with Piyush Khatri, founder, Sahastra Financial Consultants. That both of them are based in Hyderabad was a coincidence; “Location was not important for me. What I wanted was simple language; no jargon.”

Firm foundation

After a few initial conversations, they came up with some probable goals as Aftab had not thought about this. “I had only thought about maybe marriage and retirement.” Among the new goals was investing towards a corpus to be used to buy a house later. “He (Khatri) suggested that I have 50% ready as down payment.” Apart from this, an emergency base of 6 months’s expenses was planned. “Then there was education expenses for 2 children. I had not planned for this,” he said.

Old life insurance policies were surrendered, and Aftab bought a pure term plan instead. He also got critical illness and accident covers for himself and his dependent parents. The fixed deposits were not broken as they were of short tenures and would mature soon. “But I understand that liquid funds give better returns post-tax, even if returns are the same as fixed deposits.”

Equity mutual funds were designated for long-term investments, and a combination of arbitrage, liquid and debt funds was chosen for the more near-term goals. Aftab was already contributing to a provident fund, therefore it was decided that “there is currently no need to invest in PPF (Public Provident Fund).”

Going through the exercise of planning for a future has meant that Aftab’s investments are structured. “I have goals; I am not putting money away randomly. For example, in 3 years, I want to buy a car. I am already investing for this.” Also, since suitable financial instruments have been chosen, he does not have to worry about where to invest. “I don’t have to bother about tax season, and ask for random advice from others. They may not interpret the information correctly.”

Aftab says that having a financial plan has made him more confident. “If I need money, I know I will have it.”