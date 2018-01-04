Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher, auto, banking stocks fall
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,450. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 10.33 am ISTMarket update
- 10.30 am ISTUnichem Laboratories shares gain as board to consider buyback
- 10.28 am ISTAllahabad Bank shares fall on RBI action
- 10.25 am ISTSJVN shares jump 11% on share buyback plan
- 9.40 am ISTTata Motors shares fall on US JLR sales numbers
- 9.38 am ISTNitesh Estates shares jump 20% on report on Fosun Group investment
- 9.35 am ISTONGC shares gain on rising oil prices
- 9.33 am ISTRupee opens marginally higher
- 9.23 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by over 123 points in early trade on Thursday, halting its three-session falling streak on fresh spell of buying in recent losers amid positive Asian cues. The Sensex rose 123.37 points, or 0.36%, to 33,916.75. The gauge had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices led by infrastructure, capital goods, PSU, realty and metal were leading the recovery. The NSE Nifty also gained 26.90 points, or 0.25%, to trade at 10,470.10. Brokers said continued foreign fund inflows and gains at most of Asian markets influenced trading sentiments. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs96.31 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs269.20 crore, as per the provisional data.Here are the latest updates:
- 10.33 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 39.88 points, or 0.12%, to 33,833.26, while the Nifty 50 rose 14.65 points, or 0.14%, to 10,457.85.
- 9.38 am IST Nitesh Estates shares jump 20% on report on Fosun Group investmentNitesh Estates Ltd hits 20% upper circuit to Rs15.93 after The Times of India reported that Shanghai-based Fosun Group is in advanced discussions to invest Rs800 crore in southern developer Nitesh Estates in what would be the Chinese conglomerate’s first M&A deal in the Indian real estate sector.
- 9.33 am IST Rupee opens marginally higherThe Indian rupee was trading marginally lower against US dollar on Thursday, tracking losses in its Asian peers. The rupee was trading at 63.61 a dollar, down 0.10% from its Wednesday’s close of 63.54. The 10-year bond yield rose ahead of the fresh 10-year bond offering on Friday and as investors await details of bond sales by state governments this quarter. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.349% compared to its previous close of 7.32%
First Published: Thu, Jan 04 2018. 09 26 AM IST