Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty trades below 9,900 in opening trade

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Monday: Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 200 points in opening trade on Monday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar.

Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 9.28am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 185 points, or 0.58%, to 32,737, while the Nifty 50 rises 67 points, or 0.67%, to 9,898.

■ 9.25am: Banking stocks fell. RBL Bank Ltd declined 2.2%, DCB Bank 1.7%, Canara Bank 1.7%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1.6%, Indian Bank 1.5%, Andhra Bank 1.4%, Allahabad Bank 1.4%, Karnataka Bank 1.3%, Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.2%, Indusind Bank 1.2%, Punjab National Bank 1.1%, South Indian Bank 1%.

■ 9.20am: Glaxosimithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 2.2% while Oberoi Realty Ltd 7% after Glaxo’s board approves sale of 60 acre land in Thane to Oberoi Realty for Rs 555 crore.

■ 9.15am: The home currency opened at 64.86 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.82 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Friday’s close of 64.80.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.66%, compared to its previous close of 6.663%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower. China Offshore was down 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.21%, China renminbi 0.2%, Singapore dollar 0.12%, Thai Baht 0.04%, Taiwan dollar 0.04%. However, South Korean won was up 0.47%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Philippines peso 0.08%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.25, up 0.08% from its previous close of 92.171.