After I joined, I quietly halved the expense ratio of our large-cap fund

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd has changed its focus many times in the past. When it started out in 2007, it was mostly focused on corporate money. Then on asset gathering with a lot of liquid funds and fixed maturity plans. Then, on high net worth individuals with complex products. It had also said how exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are the way forward. Meanwhile, it nurtured Edelweiss Absolute Return Fund (EARF; now Edelweiss Dynamic Equity Advantage Fund or EDEAF) and it became the fund house’s unique selling point. After you took charge, we don’t hear much about this fund. Do you want to position Edelweiss AMC as a niche fund house or do you want it to be retail investor-oriented?

I agree. In the past it was a niche fund house. Today, the mutual fund business is a focused business for the Edelweiss group....

Was it not the group’s focus earlier?

In its initial years, Edelweiss AMC had chosen to focus on the institutional segment. And I guess it reflected what Edelweiss’s capabilities were at the time. Looking at the time and focus, that is going into the AMC business today. From the group’s point of view, (it) wasn’t there a year ago. The time of Edelweiss AMC in the Edelweiss group has come.

We don’t want to be a niche fund house anymore. Edelweiss is a diversified financial services company and we are a diversified fund house. That, however, doesn’t mean that I want to run 25 schemes. I like to run... limited schemes in each category and be very true to label. The idea is to have chief investment officers who are specialists in their domain and run a limited set of products in their respective categories and bring out the best quality in them.

EARF or EDEAF was once your largest fund. Today, it has dwindled in assets and the focus doesn’t seem to be on it. Its objectives have also changed. What went wrong?

EDEAF is actually the single fund where we have the largest focus today, and the hybrid category is where we intend to focus as a fund house, and my note in our last fact sheet talked about this.

Relooking at the scheme was one of the first things I did when I took over. I believe when we want to run any fund successfully, there should be complete alignment between the ‘what’ the fund strategy is and ‘how’ it is perceived by the advisers and investors. The fund was benchmarked against the MIP index, but it was always compared to the balanced funds. It just created confusion. This was our challenge with regards to EARF. The idea to rename the fund was that I wanted the fund to be in a very clear category; that is the ‘balanced advantage’ category.

Our performance in this fund is in the top quartile of balanced advantage funds this year. The turnaround hasn’t been easy.... We lost assets but we have built them back up. I am confident this fund will be a flagship for our fund house. We’ll be very proud over the long term of the journey we have travelled with EDEAF.

Your two largest funds now are an arbitrage fund and a liquid fund. These don’t earn much revenue for a fund house and are typically for a short-term investment horizon. Does their disproportionate size in your product portfolio bother you?

No, it doesn’t. For one, I don’t look at our present size of close to Rs10,000 crore, and percentages relative to that, when the aspiration is build a mutual fund business in lakhs of crores. Our journey has just started and debt or liquid businesses grew more quickly than equity businesses, which need vintage, and track record. ﻿I﻿ am very happy about the size of the arbitrage fund—it is one of the oldest funds of the AMC, has been consistently a category leader in performance, and the category is growing because the post-tax proposition is great for investors. Arbitrage funds are not an unprofitable business.

With returns of just around 8%, how much money would a mutual fund house be making from an arbitrage fund?

Arbitrage funds are typically priced at around 1% and have a profitability between debt and equity, especially if your assets have longevity, which ours do. They’re not liquid businesses.

Word is, because Edelweiss mutual fund doesn’t have a long-term track record and you are also new to the funds industry and are seen to be wooing distributors, you might be called upon to pay higher commissions that most of your peers.

We’re looking at ways in which we can add value to the distributors. We just don’t want to stick to commissions because frankly that’s a race to the bottom. For instance, we are having a big distributor event on 24 November, where we are flying down many distributors from all over the country.

You still have to pay a little more than the comfort level? Let’s be honest; Edelweiss mutual fund’s performance has not been there. Besides, it is being said that since you are new to this business, you would take time to realise the repercussions of high commissions.

Yes, obviously there is economic incentive…you have to give…. But frankly, too much is being said about it (high commissions). There are many advisers who are less revenue-centric and there are advisers who are more revenue centric. Both are fine, depending on what your objective is. Distributors in this business have to make money. Distributors, fund houses and investors have to make money, and yes there is a cost to distribute. We won’t do anything that is out of whack of standard market practices. I certainly hope that my being new has nothing to do with the payouts that we have to make.

You recently wrote a column saying that large-cap funds will find it tougher and tougher going forward.

Large-cap funds will find it more and more difficult to outperform their benchmark indices. That has started to show up already. There is still space for large-cap funds but at lower costs. We cannot charge 2.5% expenses in a large-cap fund when it outperforms the benchmark index by just 3%. It’s not right.

Hence, after I joined Edelweiss mutual fund, I quietly halved the expense ratio of our large-cap fund—Edelweiss Large Cap Advantage Fund—to 1.3%. We’re now the cheapest large-cap fund (actively managed) in the market today.

I also think that corporate debt funds should relook their expense ratios now. If yields have dropped from 10% to 7%, they cannot charge 2% expenses.

It is my belief that large-cap funds’ outperformance over benchmarks will continue to see a decline. And after the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s circular gets implemented fully, and all large-cap funds would need to realign their portfolios to invest at least 80% in the 100 largest companies, their performances will come under more pressure.

This is your first job with a mutual fund company and your first as the head of a mutual fund. You come with no prior mutual fund experience. Does this help you or go against you?

I love change. My father was a diplomat; I’ve moved to a different country every 3 years. I do well with change, otherwise I get bored. Earlier, I used to think it’s 50:50, but having spent the time here so far, I feel it is as advantage.

I have been an investment professional throughout. Whether we do alternative funds management or traditional mutual funds, the core investment management is the same. The process of orientation, focus on performance, consistency or understanding of clients is the same whether you manage money for high networth individuals or retail. I have always wanted to do retail. When I was involved with the JP Morgan India mutual fund takeover over 6-odd months, I had realised that I had spent a lot of time doing the alternate assets and high networth individuals space. That was also when I found my calling to cater to the retail business.

People like fresh ideas. We have large fund houses doing what they do. And that’s great. But if a small and new mutual fund house brings quality and new ideas, it too will be accepted. For instance, some distributors told me recently that every other fund house gives them views on equity and debt markets…they expected us to share our knowledge and expertise on distress sale of assets and real estate, that our group companies are known for.

Then again, if you see the factsheets of many fund houses, they start off with the equity and debt market view. I was sick of that nonsense. Who wants to know what the value of Nifty index was, 5 days ago, in a digital world? And we are not good at predicting Nifty levels either. So, there again, I scrapped the market commentary. I decided that I will write the introduction to our factsheet, going forward. Our communication will focus on insights for investors and advisers. They could be insights about global markets or asset management, discussions around changes and challenges in our industry, and what trends we see emerging. Last time, for instance, I wrote about my experiences at a global conference, how change is becoming a reality in the global investment world, and how portfolios in India need to be more dynamic. The written word is extremely powerful and fund house communication is my chance to connect with our investors and advisers in a style that is hopefully more personal, thoughtful, and different.

So, being new to this industry, there is an ability to bring freshness in thinking and product innovation.

But you have also increased the risk profile of the scheme. Now it invests in mid-caps as well as part of its pure equity exposure. You plan to capture a higher portion of the Nifty upside but as a result, you will now aim to capture a larger portion of downside also.

We have actually not materially changed the equity composition of the fund, but rather upped the equity range on an average to be in line with the balanced category. We are also very confident about our hedging process, so the idea is that we will be able to drive wealth creation on the upside and retain downside protection

It has been close to a year now since you acquired JP Morgan Asset Management (India) Ltd. The number of schemes in your basket has gone up, but the performance hasn’t really shown.

I would say that if you look at the past 3-month, 6-month and 12-month returns of the flagship funds that we acquired from JP Morgan—Edelweiss Mid and Small Cap Fund and Edelweiss Equity Opportunities Fund—they have been there in the first and second quartiles.

We can’t build a fund house where every scheme will be ranked Nos 1 and 2 all the time. If we are constantly in the first two quartiles, that is a very good outcome for the flagship funds. Besides, JP Morgan’s acquisition is not just about schemes; we acquired a lot of talented people. We took over almost 32 people and most of them are still with us.

In February 2017, when I joined Edelweiss AMC, it’s size was about Rs6,500 crore. Today, we are on the verge of touching Rs10,000 crore. The growth has started and schemes have turned around. A lot of JP Morgan funds were bleeding when we had acquired JP Morgan India AMC, but now, more money comes in them than what goes out.

But that is still far from what an equity fund could fetch you?

Yes, the net revenues on arbitrage are not the same as equity, but investments stay on an average for 9 months. It’s not short-term money. Arbitrage is a core capability for us as an AMC and as Edelweiss Group; and the growth of the fund is exciting; not stressful. Our liquid fund at Rs1,500 crore is the second largest fund in our basket because liquid grows quickly as a category. Equity takes time to grow because track record builds with time. In liquid, the time horizon is days and weeks.

By the way, that also makes your arbitrage fund, one of the costliest arbitrage funds in the market today.

We are not significantly more expensive than the category average in arbitrage. I always look at the net returns to the investor in a fund, and in this category, we have consistently been top of the pack on a net basis. There are other categories like corporate debt where we are priced the lowest in the market because of where yields are in a falling rate world, and we want to deliver the best net yield to investors.

What happened to Edelweiss mutual fund’s plan to focus on ETFs? We don’t hear much of that, these days

<sighs> It’s early to say. ETF is a platform. We will definitely launch innovative products; that’s on our radar. Now, whether we launch them on an ETF or the mutual funds platform, I don’t know yet. I don’t want to launch ETFs for the sake of launching them and have, say, the fifth Nifty Junior Fund or whatever. Our funds must—and will—be differentiated.

But I thought you had partnered with MSCI to launch ETFs based on their indices?

We had a conversation, but nothing was formal.