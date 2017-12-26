Closing bell: Sensex closes above 34,000 for the first time, Nifty at record high of 10,531
BSE Sensex closed higher by 70.31 points to 34,010.61, while the Nifty 50 gained 38.50 points to close at 10,531.50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at record highs on Tuesday helped by gains mainly in metal, telecom and pharma stocks. Sensex hit an all time high of 34,061.88 before settling 0.21%, or 70.31 points up at 34,010.61. Nifty touched a record high of 10,545.45 before closing at 10,531.50, up 0.37%, or 38.50 points.All the sectoral indices on BSE ended higher. Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose 30.78% after the company announced its debt resolution plan. On the NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.71%. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers, whereas NTPC, SBI, Coal India and M&M were among the major losers.
- 3.34 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 70.31 points, or 0.21%, to 34,010.61, while the Nifty 50 gained 38.50 points, or 0.37%, to close at 10,531.50.
- 2.28 pm IST RCom shares surge 19% ahead of press briefingReliance Communications Ltd surged 19.25% to Rs19.45 ahead of media briefing. According to a report in The Economic Times, a deal between Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communication and Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Industries is slated to be announced today.
- 12.30 pm IST Banking stocks trade lowerBanking stocks fell. Syndicate Bank fell 3.2%, Indian Overseas Bank 1.8%, Punjab National Bank 1.2%, Allahabad Bank 1.1%, Union Bank of India 1%, Andhra Bank 0.8%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 0.8%, Indian Bank 0.6%, Dena Bank 0.6%, Canara Bank 0.6%, State Bank of India 0.6%.
- 12.27 pm IST Adani Transmissions shares fall after Moody’s revises ratingAdani Transmissions Ltd fell 2.5% to Rs229.70 after Moody’s revises Adani Transmission’s rating outlook to negative from stable following announcement of its binding agreement to purchase Mumbai power-distribution business of Reliance Infrastructure for Rs12,100 crore in cash.
- 10.38 am IST Bitcoin extends drop as investors pare wagers amid holidaysBitcoin extends its decline over the long holiday weekend, failing to reverse a selloff that began after an unprecedented rally fell short of breaching $20,000.
- 9.38 am IST Kirloskar Oil Engines shares surge 17% on stake sale reportKirloskar Oil Engines Ltd rose 17% to Rs430.15 after Mint reported that the Cummins Group is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd in a deal valued at over $500 million through one of its Indian subsidiaries.
- 9.33 am IST Binani Industries shares gain 5%Binani Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs146.10. According to a Business Standard report, India’s top cement majors, including UltraTech Cement of the Aditya Birla Group and Shree Cement, and the stressed asset investment fund of Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit have made aggressive bids for Binani Cement.
- 9.30 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar on Tuesday in a thinly traded market as many dealers were on leave for the year end. The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar and was trading at 64.02 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 64.06. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.27%, compared to its previous close of 7.271%. On Monday, markets were closed due to Christmas.
First Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 09 29 AM IST
