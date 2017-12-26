 Closing bell: Sensex closes above 34,000 for the first time, Nifty at record high of 10,531 - Livemint
Last Modified: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 07 07 PM IST

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at record highs on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at record highs on Tuesday helped by gains mainly in metal, telecom and pharma stocks. Sensex hit an all time high of 34,061.88 before settling 0.21%, or 70.31 points up at 34,010.61. Nifty touched a record high of 10,545.45 before closing at 10,531.50, up 0.37%, or 38.50 points.All the sectoral indices on BSE ended higher. Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose 30.78% after the company announced its debt resolution plan. On the NSE, the Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.71%. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank and Tata Steel were the top gainers, whereas NTPC, SBI, Coal India and M&M were among the major losers.
  • 3.34 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed higher by 70.31 points, or 0.21%, to 34,010.61, while the Nifty 50 gained 38.50 points, or 0.37%, to close at 10,531.50.
  • 3.10 pm IST RCom shares jump 38% after debt recast announcementReliance Communications Ltd surges 37.89% to Rs22.49 after the company announced debt recast plan.
  • 2.30 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 23.05 points, or 0.07%, to 33,917.25, while the Nifty 50 edged down 6.35 points, or 0.06%, to 10,486.65.
  • 2.28 pm IST RCom shares surge 19% ahead of press briefingReliance Communications Ltd surged 19.25% to Rs19.45 ahead of media briefing. According to a report in The Economic Times, a deal between Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communication and Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Industries is slated to be announced today.
  • 2.25 pm IST Rupee trades little changed against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading at 64.07 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 64.05. On Monday, markets were closed due to Christmas. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.264%, compared to its previous close of 7.271%.
  • 2.23 pm IST Kirloskar Oil Engines denies deal talks with CumminsKirloskar Oil Engines Ltd said a report published in Mint about a possible acquisition the company by Cummins is a rumour and factually incorrect. Shares traded 7.76% higher at Rs410.55.
  • 1.42 pm IST Sebi imposes penalty on IFCIIFCI Ltd said the Securities and Exchange Board India has imposed penalty upon the company in the matter related to Goldyne Technoserve Ltd. The shares traded 2.39% higher at Rs27.90.
  • 1.40 pm IST L&T bags order worth Rs3,3355Larsen & Toubro said that the building and construction business of L&T Construction received an order worth Rs3,3355 crore. L&T shares traded 0.16% lower at Rs1,264.60.
  • 1.38 pm IST Arvind SmartSpaces board approves warrant issueArvind SmartSpaces Ltd said that its board of directors approved issuance of 30 million warrants at a price of Rs178 per share to its promoters. The company’s shares rose 5.53% to Rs187.90
  • 1.35 pm IST Vodafone India to launch VoLTE in JanuaryVodafone India announced that it plans to launch VoLTE in January 2018. The company said, in first phase, VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata.
  • 12.33 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 22.58 points, or 0.07%, to 33,917.72, while the Nifty 50 edged down 4.75 points, or 0.05%, to 10,488.25.
  • 12.30 pm IST Banking stocks trade lowerBanking stocks fell. Syndicate Bank fell 3.2%, Indian Overseas Bank 1.8%, Punjab National Bank 1.2%, Allahabad Bank 1.1%, Union Bank of India 1%, Andhra Bank 0.8%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 0.8%, Indian Bank 0.6%, Dena Bank 0.6%, Canara Bank 0.6%, State Bank of India 0.6%.
  • 12.27 pm IST Adani Transmissions shares fall after Moody’s revises ratingAdani Transmissions Ltd fell 2.5% to Rs229.70 after Moody’s revises Adani Transmission’s rating outlook to negative from stable following announcement of its binding agreement to purchase Mumbai power-distribution business of Reliance Infrastructure for Rs12,100 crore in cash.
  • 11.32 am IST RCom shares rise 5% on possible deal with Reliance JioReliance Communications Ltd (RCom) rose 5% to Rs17.03 after The Economic Times reported that a deal between Anil Ambani’s RCom and Mukesh Ambani’s owned Reliance Industries Ltd to be announced today. RIL rose 0.3%.
  • 11.30 am IST Sebi drops Prakash Industries from list of dubious companiesPrakash Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs 179.35 after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India removed the steelmaker from its list of dubious companies.
  • 11.27 am IST Xpro India shares jump 16%Xpro India Ltd said its board of directors will meet to consider strategies and opportunities for the company’s Pithampur Unit, including sale or transfer. The company’s shares surged 15.94% to Rs66.90
  • 11.24 am IST AIA Engineering shares fallAIA Engineering Ltd fell 1% to Rs1,615.20 after the company said Brazil initiates an anti-dumping investigation on exports from India into Brazil.
  • 10.42 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 14.67 points, or 0.04%, to 33,925.63, while the Nifty 50 edged down 2.45 points, or 0.02%, to 10,490.55.
  • 10.40 am IST DB Realty shares rise on block dealDB Realty Ltd rose 3% to Rs54 after huge block deal. Around 49.2 million shares of the company changed hands in 28 block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.
  • 10.38 am IST Bitcoin extends drop as investors pare wagers amid holidaysBitcoin extends its decline over the long holiday weekend, failing to reverse a selloff that began after an unprecedented rally fell short of breaching $20,000.
  • 10.35 am IST Welspun shares gain on new orderWelspun Corp Ltd rose 6.3% to Rs145.10 after the company said in a BSE filing that it got a large oil and gas order for supply of 124 K MTs pipes.
  • 9.38 am IST Kirloskar Oil Engines shares surge 17% on stake sale reportKirloskar Oil Engines Ltd rose 17% to Rs430.15 after Mint reported that the Cummins Group is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd in a deal valued at over $500 million through one of its Indian subsidiaries.
  • 9.36 am IST Gail India shares gain on IOCL, BPCL acquisition buzzGail India Ltd rose 2% to Rs512 after PTI reported Indian Oil Corp. Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd are both keen to acquire gas utility GAIL India Ltd to become fully integrated energy companies.
  • 9.33 am IST Binani Industries shares gain 5%Binani Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs146.10. According to a Business Standard report, India’s top cement majors, including UltraTech Cement of the Aditya Birla Group and Shree Cement, and the stressed asset investment fund of Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital Credit have made aggressive bids for Binani Cement.
  • 9.30 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar on Tuesday in a thinly traded market as many dealers were on leave for the year end. The rupee opened at 64.03 a dollar and was trading at 64.02 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 64.06. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.27%, compared to its previous close of 7.271%. On Monday, markets were closed due to Christmas.
  • 9.25 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex opened higher by 36.05 points, or 0.11%, to 33,976.35, while the Nifty 50 rose 14.65 points, or 0.14%, to 10,507.65.
First Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 09 29 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Sensex record high Sensex 34000 Nifty record high

