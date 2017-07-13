Market Live: Sensex breaches 32,000, Nifty eyes 9,900 on low inflation data

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens at a record high of 32,000 points after Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation fell to 1.54%. Inflation as measured by the CPI slowed in June from 2.18% in May, data released by the government on Wednesday showed. The broader NSE’s Nifty also rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee trades at three-week high against the US dollar. The shares of ITC, L&T, ICICI Bank rise, whereas the shares of M&M and ONGC fall. Here are the latest updates

■ 9.31am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 207 points, or 0.65%, to 32,012, while the Nifty 50 rises 60 points, or 0.61%, to 9,876.

■ 9.25am: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) rose 5% to Rs374.40. The government is close to finalising the structure of a deal in which Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) will acquire 51.1% stake in HPCL. Cabinet approval for the deal is expected in a few weeks.

■ 9.20am: Sintex Industries Ltd rose 9% to Rs32 after Morgan Stanley France SAS has bought 3.57 million shares in the company via block deal on Wednesday, according to NSE Block deal data.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.39 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.42 a dollar, up 0.19% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.59.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.435%, a level last seen on 21 June, compared to its previous close of 6.485%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd rose 1.1% to Rs2,466.50 ahead of its June quarter earnings due later on Thursday. According to 20 Bloomberg analysts, the company may post a net profit of Rs6,203.50 crore, while net sales will be at Rs29,571 crore.

■ 9.00am: South Korean won was up 0.76%, Taiwan dollar 0.53%, Philippines peso 0.31%, Indonesian rupiah 0.27%, Japanese yen 0.15%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11%, China offshore 0.11%, China renminbi 0.08% and Singapore dollar 0.07%.