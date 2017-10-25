Govt may not issue recap bonds directly, say analysts

Internationally, issuance of such recapitalisation bonds by governments is not calculated as part of fiscal deficit but that is not the case with India so far. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The government may not directly issue recapitalisation bonds to avoid breaching its fiscal deficit target, said analysts. The government may consider floating a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for issuing these bonds meant to strengthen the capital base of public sector banks (PSBs) or may issue them through PSBs as well.

Internationally, issuance of such recapitalisation bonds by governments is not calculated as part of fiscal deficit but that is not the case with India so far. In India, recapitalisation bonds are off balance sheet items and are not part of fiscal deficit. “The government can look at floating an SPV to issue these bonds. The SPV will allow the bonds issued to be treated outside its immediate books and will not impact the fiscal deficit calculations,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head for financial sector ratings at ICRA Ltd, a credit ratings firm.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry announced a Rs2.11 trillion bank recapitalisation plan for state-owned lenders weighed down by bad loans, seeking to stimulate the flow of credit to spur private investment. Out of the total commitment, Rs1.35 trillion will come from the sale of so-called recapitalisation bonds. The remaining Rs76,000 crore will be through budgetary allocation and fundraising from the markets.

Banking experts do not rule out the possibility of recapitalisation bonds being issued as inter-bank bonds where one PSB issues the bonds to another PSB. “Since the government has indicated that the bonds will not widen the fiscal deficit , there is a possibility that these bonds may be issued by banks with large capital requirements to banks who may have surplus liquidity but minimal additional capital requirement,” said Abizer Diwanji, partner and national leader-financial services at EY India , a consultancy firm, adding that these bonds will allow banks to convert deposits into capital.

Diwanji said the government may have to put in some riders for these bonds so that they could be treated under the Tier 1 category. “Recapitalisaion bonds could be considered as SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) category investments,” he said.

So far, it is not clear if the fund infusion will be through debt or equity, but analysts said equity may be the preferred route.

“While it’s unclear whether the infusion will be equity or debt, we assume all this infusion to be equity capital (CET-1 capital),” Nomura Global Markets Research said in its report. Srinivasan of ICRA said that the government holding in PSBs is likely to go up further as a consequence of fund infusion through equity. He added that the majority of the infusion earmarked through these bonds should happen before the end of fiscal year 2018.

Edelweiss Research expects recapitalisation bonds to be non-marketable and interest-bearing securities. “It is likely to be a non-cash transaction with increase in banks’ investment books with simultaneous rise in net worth as the government infuses capital,” it stated in a research note, adding that while it may appear to be an accounting entry, it will allow the government to infuse capital without budgetary implications and also enable it to earn dividends and equity returns.

According to Crisil, the recapitalisation package is adequate for the PSBs that need to meet the Basel III norms despite sitting on a debt pile of about Rs10 trillion. “PSBs need Rs1.4-1.7 trillion additional capital to meet Basel III requirements by 31 March 2019, so the package is adequate,” the rating agency said in a press note.

Sajjid Z. Chinoy, chief India economist at JP Morgan, also expects the bonds to be issued by a government entity or an SPV. He, however, said that they could be non-SLR in nature. “We expect the bonds will be non-SLR in nature. In subsequent years, however, the interest on these bonds will directly impact the fiscal deficit, although this impact is likely to be very second-order. If the bonds are issued under current market interest rates, the annual liability would be about Rs9,000 crore, or less than 0.1% of GDP,” he said.