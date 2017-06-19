What a home loan costs you
Weigh your options well before opting for a home loan
Latest News »
- 7th Pay Commission: PM may review allowances for central government employees today
- Presidential elections: Congress says no scope for consensus on BJP’s nominee
- 12 large NPA cases listed for insolvency yet to come before IBBI: Sahoo
- Our Sun was likely born with a twin star: study
- India urges Brics partners to shed ambiguity on ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terrorists
This is probably the biggest loan that most people ever take. Even more reason why a choice should be made after looking at all the costs.
First Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 05 26 PM IST
Topics: home loan floating rate EMIs banks lenders
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share