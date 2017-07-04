Opening bell: Asian markets open positive; NSE, GTPL Hathway in news

US stocks end higher; Asian markets open in green

US equities kicked off the second half of the year on the right foot, closing mostly higher on Monday as bank stocks climbed.

Asian bourses traded in positive territory in early Tuesday trade as the dollar firmed overnight on better-than-expected US economic data, with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision due later.

NSE IPO may be delayed as Sebi wants algo-trading case resolved first

India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) in the past seven years seems to have trouble getting off the ground.

GST: 22 states abolish border check posts after 1 July rollout

As many as 22 states, including Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra, have abolished check posts within three days of the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

GTPL Hathway to make stock market debut today

Leading cable TV and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway, which has concluded its Rs485 crore initial public offer (IPO), will make a debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Tata Global Beverages appoints N. Chandrasekaran as chairman

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) appointed Tata Sons head N. Chandrasekaran as chairman with immediate effect.

IndoStar Capital close to acquiring ICICI Home Finance

Two years after putting its wholly owned subsidiary ICICI Home Finance on the block, ICICI Bank Ltd is close to selling a majority stake in the company to IndoStar Capital for Rs2,000 crore, reports Mint.

Delhi HC orders SpiceJet to pay Rs250 crore, in relief to KAL Airways

Offering interim relief to Kalanithi Maran and his KAL Airways, the Delhi high court directed SpiceJet Ltd to pay Rs250 crore in a cash deposit on or before 31 August over a share transfer dispute arising out of a change in the airline’s ownership in 2015.