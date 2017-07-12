NCDEX to launch chickpea futures from Friday: report

SEBI had suspended futures trading in June 2016 after chana prices spiked due to a drop in the production. Photo: Reuters More From Livemint »

Mumbai: India’s National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will start trading in chickpea futures from Friday, two persons with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exchange will initially launch three contracts of chickpea, known locally as chana, said a person cited above, who declined to be named.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had suspended futures trading in June 2016 after chana prices spiked due to a drop in the production. Reuters