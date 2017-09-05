Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Sun TV Network shares rise 3%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Tuesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar. The shares of M&M, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma rose, whereas the shares of Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports fell.

■ 9.30am: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs216.10 after the company said it started toll collection for construction at Udaipur tollway.

■ 9.25am: Sun TV Network Ltd rose 3.3% to Rs833.40 after many brokerages upgraded the stock. Credit Suisse retained its ‘Outperform’ rating with price target of Rs980 while CLSA maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with price target hiked to Rs965 from Rs890.

■ 9.20am: Indraprastha Gas Ltd rose 3% to Rs1,299.45 after the company said it emerged winner for city gas distribution in Karnal in eighth round of city gas distribution auctions being conducted by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

■ 9.15am: Manali Petrochemical Ltd fell 7% to Rs33.55 after the company said its June quarter net profit fell 81% from a year ago to Rs2.14 crore against Rs11.03 crore a year ago.

■ 9.12am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.495%, compared to its previous close of 6.496%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: The rupee opened at 64.12 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 64.10 a dollar, down 0.11% from its Monday’s close of 64.05.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies trade higher. Japanese yen was up 0.44%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, Philippines peso 0.11% and Malaysian ringgit 0.1%. However, China offshore was down 0.3% and China renminbi 0.13%.