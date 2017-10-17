Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Bajaj Auto shares rise ahead of earnings

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record levels in early session on Tuesday as realty, auto, healthcare and metal stocks fell after participants booked profits. The wider Nifty of NSE too slipped from record high. Fresh weakness in the rupee against the dollar and continued foreign fund outflows dampened the sentiment, brokers said.

Among major Sensex losers, Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M, Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd and Tata Steel fell up to 1.11%, dragging the index into the negative terrain. In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.17%, Shanghai Composite Index up 0.06% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.14% in their early deals. The US Dow Jones ended 0.37% higher Monday. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.07am: BSE Sensex fell 41.62 points, or 0.13%, to 32,592.02, while the Nifty 50 edged down 8 points, or 0.08%, to 10,222.85.

■ 10.05am: Persistent Systems Ltd rose 2% to Rs 674.75 after the company reported better then expected earnings for September quarter. It reported profit of Rs 82.62 crore against Bloomberg estimates of Rs 77.99 crore.

■ 10.00am: Sasken Technologies Ltd rose 4.2% to Rs 550 after the company reported 55% increase in its net profit in September quarter to Rs 18.77 crore against Rs 12.12 crore a year ago.

■ 10.55am: Prime Focus Ltd hit 20% upper circuit to Rs 106.95 after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and price target of Rs 130.

■ 10.53am: JM Financial Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs 184 after brokerage firm Antique Broking has downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy.

■ 10.50am: Bajaj Finance Ltd fell 1.2% to Rs 1866.90. The company reported a 37% jump in net profit at Rs557 crore for the quarter to September, as overall advances grew at a healthy pace. Gross NPA and net NPA stood at 1.68% and 0.51%, respectively, while the provisioning coverage ratio stood at 70%.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex opened lower by 30.04 points, or 0.09%, to 32,603.60, while the Nifty 50 inched down 5.10 points, or 0.05%, to 10,225.75.

■ 9.23am: Wipro Ltd rose 0.09% to Rs290.30 ahead of its September quarter earnings. According to 26 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post net profit of Rs2,072.50 crore while revenues will be at Rs13,841.90 crore.

■ 9.20am: Axis Bank Ltd gained 1% to Rs525.15 ahead of its September quarter earnings. According to 20 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank may post net profit of Rs1,317.50 crore.

9.17am: Bajaj Auto Ltd added 0.7% to Rs 3,243.70 ahead of its September quarter earnings. According to 3 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post net profit of Rs 1,012.50 crore while revenues will be at Rs 6289 crore.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.80 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.85 against the dollar, down 0.19% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.72.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.744% compared to its previous close of 6.734%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower as dollar gained after Bloomberg reported that economist John Taylor was said to make a favourable impression on President Trump during an interview for the position of Federal Reserve chairman, while the prospects of former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh faded.

South Korean won was down 0.34%, China Offshore spot 0.21%, Singapore dollar 0.20%, China renminbi 0.18%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Thai Baht 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.11%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.337, up 0.03% from its previous close of 93.312.

With inputs from PTI