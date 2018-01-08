 Market Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty holds 10600, Sun Pharma shares up 4% - Livemint
Last Modified: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 02 30 PM IST

Market Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty holds 10600, Sun Pharma shares up 4%

BSE Sensex trades at an all-time high, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,600. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Monday. Photo: Reuters
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Monday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex surged to a new record high and the NSE Nifty crossed the 10,600 level for the first time in early trade on Monday on strong gains in pharma, IT and banking stocks amid optimism over quarterly earnings by corporates, PTI reported. Asian markets trading with gains after more records on Wall Street influenced the trading sentiment here. All the sectoral indices, led by realty, healthcare and infrastructure were trading in the positive zone. Sentiment remained upbeat on sustained capital inflows and widespread buying by retail investors amid expectations of encouraging third quarterly earnings, to be announced this week, brokers said. On Friday, the government forecast economic growth slowing to 6.5% in the year to 31 March from 7.1% in the previous year. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 2.30 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 187.22 points, or 0.55%, to 34,341.07, while the Nifty 50 rose 53.90 points, or 0.51%, to 10,612.75.
  • 2.27 pm IST Emami Infrastructure shares jump 17%Shares of Emami Infrastructure Ltd surged 17.47% to Rs344 after the company disclosed that its board will consider the proposal for issue of non-convertible debentures.
  • 2.25 pm IST Essar Ports completes investment in Salaya, Vizag terminal projectsEssar Ports Ltd said that it has completed an investment of its investment of over Rs2,800 crore in its Salaya and Vizag terminal projects. The new investment could increase the company’s revenues by 30% in FY2018-19 on the back of third-party cargo growth. (Reuters)
  • 2.23 pm IST Prakash Industries shares rise on December quarter earningsPrakash Industries Ltd reported a profit of Rs101 crore in the December 2016 quarter, compared to Rs18.11 crore a year ago. The company’s December quarter revenue rose toRs726 crore versus Rs521 crore in the same period last month. Shares rose 6.60% to Rs218.
  • 2.15 pm IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee erased all the morning gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar on Monday. At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 63.39 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Friday’s close of 63.37. Earlier in the morning, the rupee opened at 63.32 a dollar and hit a high of 63.29, a level last seen on 29 April 2015.
  • 12.55 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 197.81 points, or 0.58%, to 34,351.66, while the Nifty 50 rose 59.30 points, or 0.56%, to 10,618.15.
  • 12.52 pm IST SBI plans to raise $2 billionState Bank of India said its board has approved long-term fund raising in single or multiple tranches of up to $2 billion. Shares traded 0.39% up at Rs307.40.
  • 12.48 pm IST L&T bags Rs2,265 crore orderLarsen and Toubro Ltd said the transportation infrastructure and water and effluent treatment businesses of L&T Construction received three EPC orders worth Rs2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority. Shares traded 0.99% up at Rs1,327.45.
  • 12.45 pm IST Satin Creditcare shares jump 18% on new investmentSatin Creditcare Network Ltd shares surged 18% to Rs511.60 after the company said Kora Management LP has invested Rs80 crore in the company.
  • 11.25 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 205.16 points, or 0.60%, to 34,359.01, while the Nifty 50 rose 58.65 points, or 0.56%, to 10,617.50.
  • 11.23 am IST Pharma stocks trade higherPharma stocks gains. Wockhardt Pharma rose 8%, SMS Pharma 9%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd 4%, Marksans Pharma Rs 4%, Ipca Laboratories Ltd 3.3%, Biocon Ltd 3%, Cadila Healthcare 3%, Glenmark Pharma 2.7%, Lupin Ltd 2.5%, Divi’s Lab 2%.
  • 11.20 am IST GDP forecast, Q3 earnings to affect markets this weekIndustrial production data for November and inflation data based on consumer price index (CPI) for December will be released this week
  • 11.17 am IST Hindustan Construction shares rise on new orderHindustan Construction Co. Ltd rose 5% to Rs44 after the company said its joint venture with AL Fara’a won order valued at Rs484 crore for Pune metro project work.
  • 10.20 am IST Jindal Steel shares rise 13% on fund raising planJindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 13% to Rs240 after PTI reported that the company will raise Rs1000 crore via QIP in February. The report also said that it plan to raise as much as Rs2000 crore via listing Oman Operations in four month.
  • 10.18 am IST Sagar Cements shares rise on December sales dataSagar Cements Ltd rose 2% to Rs1115 after the company reported its December sales at 254.35 billion tonnes, up 65% from a year ago.
  • 10.15 am IST Sobha shares gain 9%Sobha Ltd rose 9% to Rs655.50. Sobha’ previous quarter new sales volumes at 9,33,365 square feet valued at Rs751 crore; average realization in the previous quarter at Rs8,045 per square feet versus Rs7,840 in quarter-ended September
  • 9.42 am IST Market update
  • 9.40 am IST Telecom companies’ shares trade lowerTelecom companies were trading lower after Reliance Jio on Friday cut tariffs by Rs50 of all its monthly schemes under which customers are getting 1GB data per day and also enhanced data limit to 1.5GB from the existing 1GB for select plans. Bharati Airtel Ltd fell 3.1%, Idea Cellular Ltd declined 3.6% and Reliance Communications Ltd 1%.
  • 9.38 am IST Jaypee Infratech shares gain 8%Jaypee Infratech Ltd rose 8% to Rs25.05 after The Economic Times reported that Tata and Lodhas are keen to take Jaypee Expressway.
  • 9.35 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise 2%Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 2% to Rs590.15 after The Economics Times reported that USFDA may inspect Sun Pharma’s Halol site in February.
  • 9.32 am IST Rupee strengthens further against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened further to hit a fresh 32-month high against US dollar, tracking gains in the local equity markets. The rupee opened at 63.32 a dollar and hit a high of 63.29, a level last seen on 29 April 2015. The home currency was trading at 63.29 a dollar, up 0.14% from its Friday’s close of 63.37.
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 196.24 points, or 0.57%, to 34,350.09, while the Nifty 50 rose 50.45 points, or 0.48%, to 10,609.30.
First Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 09 34 AM IST
