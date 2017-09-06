Market Live: Sensex sheds over 170 points in opening trade, Nifty below 9,900 mark

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened lower. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Wednesday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. The shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Asian Paints and NTPC rose, whereas the shares of HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma fell.

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 174 points, or 0.55%, to 31,636, while the Nifty 50 falls 51 points, or 0.51%, to 9,901.

■ 9.30am:Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd fell 2% to Rs903.70 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said FPI investment in Bharat Financial shares reached trigger limit.

■ 9.25am: ITC Ltd fell 0.6% to Rs 280.70 after two brokerage cut its rating on the stock. Jefferies India and Macquarie has downgraded the stock to Hold and Neutral and reduced its target price to Rs 305 and Rs 304 respectively.

■ 9.20am: New Delhi Television (NDTV) Ltd surged 9% to Rs61.90. The stock gained for the fourth sessions and gained over 60% in this period.

■ 9.19am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.481% compared to its previous close of 6.5%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.18am: Just Dial Ltd rose 2.2% to Rs393.10 after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 3.2 million shares in the company on Tuesday, according to Block and bulk deal data on NSE.

■ 9.15am: Merck Ltd rose 5% to Rs1,260 after the company said its holding company is considering full or partial sale of its $1 billion consumer health business.

■ 9.10am: The rupee was trading at 64.21 a dollar, down 0.12% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.13.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed after US Federal Reserve officials called for caution on further policy tightening. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.32%, Japanese yen 0.18% and China renminbi 0.09%. However, South Korean won was down 0.17%, Thai baht 0.04% and Taiwan dollar 0.04%.