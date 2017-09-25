What a personal loan costs you: 26 September 2017
Personal loan interest rates of some public and private sector banks
Latest News »
- BJP adopts a 6-point agenda to realise PM Modi’s dream of new India by 2022
- Gold prices rise further on local demand, silver gains
- Don’t slash farm loan waiver amount, Congress tells Maharashtra govt
- PNB Housing Finance to raise Rs710 crore via bonds
- Facebook joins Apple, Google in top 10 most valuable brands list
Personal loans are a way to use tomorrow’s income today. Here are some loan rates and other costs of the top private and public sector banks in India.
First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 05 18 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share